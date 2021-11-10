Ethereum 2.0 node count drops to a one-month low as ETH price climbs to new heights By Cointelegraph

The number of Ethereum addresses holding 32 or more Ether (ETH) reached a one-month low on Nov. 9.
The number of externally owned Ethereum accounts (EOAs) holding at least 32 ETH fell to 108,949 compared to 108,965 on Oct. 22, according to data from Glassnode, a sign that traders and investors ignored the prospects of becoming validators on its upcoming proof-of-stake blockchain, dubbed Ethereum 2.0.
