Ether is more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore, new study finds By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ether is more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore, new study finds

Being a crypto-friendly country has paid off in terms of adoption, as a new study about Singapore revealed.

“The State of Crypto in Singapore Report 2021,” conducted by crypto exchange Gemini in partnership with CoinMarketCap and Seedly, found that more than two-thirds of Singaporeans who have financial investments currently hold crypto.