Eth2’s Altair upgrade goes off smoothly, with 98.7% of nodes now upgraded By Cointelegraph

The 2.0 Altair Beacon Chain update has gotten off to a successful start, with 98.7% of nodes already upgraded.

On Wednesday, Eth2 developer Preston Vanloon tweeted that the Altair upgrade had been “activated successfully.”