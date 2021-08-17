Eth2 staking contract ranks as single-largest Ether hodler with $21.5B By Cointelegraph

The staking contract for the 2.0 blockchain is now the single-largest holder of Ether.

According to blockchain analytics provider Nansen, the Eth2 staking contract has surpassed Wrapped Ethereum (wETH) to become the single largest holder of ETH. Unlike Ether, Wrapped Ether adheres to the ERC-20 standard, making it the favored representation of ETH among DeFi protocols that use ERC-20 tokens.