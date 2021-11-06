ETH Wins Traders Twitter Polls Against BTC, SOL, and BNB By CoinQuora

© Reuters ETH Wins Traders Twitter Polls Against BTC, SOL, and BNB



takes the lead in the bullish crypto Twitter (NYSE:) asset poll.

Crypto space market cap amounts to over $2.9 trillion.

The crypto world continues to skyrocket its position towards the moon. In fact, the market cap of the whole crypto market amounts to almost $2.9 trillion. This performance of the space triggers altcoins to surge their position in the market. The BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL are some of the crypto assets that are on fire and have caught the attention of investors around the world.

These top cryptos in the space have a growth rate that reached over +20% in the past seven days. As a result, there are still those that believe that the bullish train is just beginning to start. With this, we can say that this month is truly the upvember month.

On the other hand, our CoinQuora team wants to hear our followers’ opinions regarding what crypto they are bullish on this month.

Interestingly, the Ethereum crypto takes the lead and is followed by . Meanwhile, the and the Binance network rank after Solana. This result made it clear that there are many followers of CoinQuora that believe in the Ethereum network.

Regardless, the crypto world continues to surge its position towards the moon. These cryptos mentioned above are just examples of crypto assets that are breaking their limits in the crypto world.

