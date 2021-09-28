ETH 2.0 moves closer to fruition as devs set Altair upgrade for October By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The network’s long-planned upgrade to a scalable, proof-of-stake consensus model grows closer as developers set a date for the Altair upgrade.

Altair, which is described as the first mainnet upgrade to the Beacon Chain, is scheduled to take place at epoch 74240, or roughly Oct. 27, according to Ethereum Foundation researcher Danny Ryan.