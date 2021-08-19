Eternals Trailer Addresses Thanos And Avengers Endgame

It’s time to meet our new favorite group of MCU heroes: the Eternals.

Hi, hello, it’s me. This year has been jam-packed with Marvel content, and as we head towards the end of the year, it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is next up for the MCU, it’s already time to start getting pumped for Marvel’s Eternals, which will hit theaters in November.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals will follow the Eternals, who have secretly been living on Earth for over 7,000 years and have been tasked with protecting humans from the Deviants.


In the Marvel comics, the Eternals make Earth their home shortly after being created. Also, Thanos is considered a cousin of the Eternals and Deviants, so there’s that.

This epic new movie kicks off when the Eternals are forced to come back together in order to stop a new threat.


Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and more. So yes, it’s an incredible cast.

So, like everyone, I’ve been dying to know where the heck the Eternals were while the Avengers were battling Thanos — listen, our team won in the end, but a little extra help couldn’t have hurt.

Well, Marvel just dropped the final trailer for Eternals and it quickly addresses where they all were during Avengers: Endgame and why they didn’t lend a helping hand.

Sersi, an Eternal played by Gemma Chan, explains that the Eternals were told to not interfere with human conflicts — which included the Avengers fighting Thanos — UNLESS the Deviants were involved.

And they were told so by…the Celestials. Although they don’t name drop them in the trailer, in the comics, the Celestials are cosmic beings, who created both the Eternals and the Deviants.


In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ego claimed to be a Celestial as well.

The trailer also gives us a hint about a new conflict that has emerged after Thanos, and I’m already yelling about it.

Ajak, an Eternal played by Salma Hayek, explains that when Hulk snapped half the population back into existence in Endgame, it “provided the necessary energy for the Emergence to begin.”

Now, based on the trailer, the Emergence is a new apocalyptic event that seems to include the return of the Deviants, the Eternals long-time rivals, and/or the Celestials coming back into play.


Or the Emergence can be something else entirely in which case, we’ll all be freaking out, I’m sure of it.

Either way, this is going to be HUGE for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4, and I simply cannot wait to see how this movie plays out.

Okay, enough of my nerdy yelling. Below is the final trailer for Eternals, so you can watch it on a loop like me and simply marvel at how gorgeous and epic it looks:

Marvel’s Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

