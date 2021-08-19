Eternals Trailer Addresses Thanos And Avengers Endgame

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
It’s time to meet our new favorite group of MCU heroes: the Eternals.
Hi, hello, it’s me. This year has been jam-packed with Marvel content, and as we head towards the end of the year, it’s not slowing down anytime soon.
Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals will follow the Eternals, who have secretly been living on Earth for over 7,000 years and have been tasked with protecting humans from the Deviants.
This epic new movie kicks off when the Eternals are forced to come back together in order to stop a new threat.
So, like everyone, I’ve been dying to know where the heck the Eternals were while the Avengers were battling Thanos — listen, our team won in the end, but a little extra help couldn’t have hurt.
Well, Marvel just dropped the final trailer for Eternals and it quickly addresses where they all were during Avengers: Endgame and why they didn’t lend a helping hand.
Sersi, an Eternal played by Gemma Chan, explains that the Eternals were told to not interfere with human conflicts — which included the Avengers fighting Thanos — UNLESS the Deviants were involved.
And they were told so by…the Celestials. Although they don’t name drop them in the trailer, in the comics, the Celestials are cosmic beings, who created both the Eternals and the Deviants.
The trailer also gives us a hint about a new conflict that has emerged after Thanos, and I’m already yelling about it.
Ajak, an Eternal played by Salma Hayek, explains that when Hulk snapped half the population back into existence in Endgame, it “provided the necessary energy for the Emergence to begin.”
Now, based on the trailer, the Emergence is a new apocalyptic event that seems to include the return of the Deviants, the Eternals long-time rivals, and/or the Celestials coming back into play.
Either way, this is going to be HUGE for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4, and I simply cannot wait to see how this movie plays out.
Okay, enough of my nerdy yelling. Below is the final trailer for Eternals, so you can watch it on a loop like me and simply marvel at how gorgeous and epic it looks:
Marvel’s Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.