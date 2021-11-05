Eternals Cast Reveal Behind The Scenes Stories

So, to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Eternals, we sat down with Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee to chat about filming this epic MCU movie with a game of Who’s Who.
And, if you think their bond is close on screen, just wait until you hear about all of the fun stuff they got up to behind the scenes.
Like when Richard Madden and Gemma Chan would not stop laughing while filming a scene with Lia.
Meanwhile, Kumail and Lauren said that Angelina Jolie was the person to nail her stunts on the first take.
And Kumail, Lauren, Lia, and Don were all in agreement that out of the entire Eternals cast, Salma Hayek gave the best life advice while they were on set.
Also, in case you’re wondering, no pranks were pulled on set, but Kumail wants to know if George Clooney has had the time to pull any pranks on his sets.
