Eternals Cast Red Carpet Premiere Photos

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek made the Eternals red carpet a family affair.

1.

Gemma Chan, who stars as Sersi in Eternals


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Richard Madden, who stars as Ikarus


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Salma Hayek, who stars as Ajak


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4.

Angelina Jolie, who stars as Thena


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5.

Kumail Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo

6.

Lauren Ridloff, who stars as Makkari


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lexus


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7.

Don Lee, who stars as Gilgamesh


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Lia McHugh, who stars as Sprite


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

9.

Brian Tyree Henry, who stars as Phastos


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Kit Harington, who stars as Dane Whitman


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

Eternals director and writer Chloé Zhao


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12.

Esai Daniel Cross, who stars in the film


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Haaz Sleiman, who stars in the film


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

15.

Maddox, Vivienne, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt watching Angelina Jolie getting her photo taken


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

16.

Salma Hayek sharing a moment with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17.

Chloé Zhao and Don Lee striking poses on the blue carpet


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon celebrating together


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19.

Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh smiling big at the premiere


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

20.

Brian Tyree Henry and Esai Daniel Cross walking the carpet together


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

21.

And finally, the cast and creative team of Eternals celebrating with fireworks on the red carpet


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5

