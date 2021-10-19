Eternals Cast Red Carpet Premiere Photos

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek made the Eternals red carpet a family affair.
Richard Madden, who stars as Ikarus
Salma Hayek, who stars as Ajak
Angelina Jolie, who stars as Thena
Kumail Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo
Lauren Ridloff, who stars as Makkari
Don Lee, who stars as Gilgamesh
Lia McHugh, who stars as Sprite
Brian Tyree Henry, who stars as Phastos
Kit Harington, who stars as Dane Whitman
Eternals director and writer Chloé Zhao
Esai Daniel Cross, who stars in the film
Haaz Sleiman, who stars in the film
Maddox, Vivienne, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt watching Angelina Jolie getting her photo taken
Salma Hayek sharing a moment with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault
Chloé Zhao and Don Lee striking poses on the blue carpet
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon celebrating together
Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh smiling big at the premiere
Brian Tyree Henry and Esai Daniel Cross walking the carpet together
And finally, the cast and creative team of Eternals celebrating with fireworks on the red carpet
Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5
