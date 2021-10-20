Eternals Cast Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

The stars made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals Monday night.
“Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, per Variety.
Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia addressed the cast’s absence during the ceremony, saying that they “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.”
The details of the possible exposure are still unclear, but the cast and director were all present on the red carpet Monday night.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!