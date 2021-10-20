Eternals Cast Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

The stars made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals Monday night.

After a dazzling world premiere in Los Angeles, the cast of Eternals and director Chloé Zhao are pivoting to virtual events following a potential exposure to COVID-19.


“Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, per Variety.


On the morning of the Elle event, the majority of the ensemble, Chloé, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared in-person for a global press conference, while costars Richard Madden and Gemma appeared virtually — though they both tested negative after the possible exposure.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia addressed the cast’s absence during the ceremony, saying that they “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.”


The Women in Hollywood event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and also featured honorees Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Jodie Comer, and Halle Berry.

The details of the possible exposure are still unclear, but the cast and director were all present on the red carpet Monday night.


