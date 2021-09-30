Eternal Beings NFT prices plunge after rapper Lil Uzi Vert deletes promo Twitter posts By Cointelegraph

The floor price of Eternal Beings NFTs plunged after affiliated celebrity rapper Lil Uzi Vert deleted his promotional posts about the project.
The Solana-based NFT project consists of 11,111 computer-generated alien avatar NFTs that feature similar traits to the Lil Uzi Vert, such as hair, tattoos, and fashion style. The NFTs were minted at a price of 2.5 Solana (SOL) worth roughly $337 at the time of writing.
