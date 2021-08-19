Estee Lauder Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Estee Lauder Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Estee Lauder (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Estee Lauder announced earnings per share of $0.78 on revenue of $3.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5072 on revenue of $3.74B.

Estee Lauder shares are up 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.17% from its 52 week high of $336.48 set on July 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.15% from the start of the year.

Estee Lauder follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Estee Lauder’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on July 21, who reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5625 on revenue of $9.31B.

Anheuser Busch ADR had beat expectations on July 29 with second quarter EPS of $0.95 on revenue of $13.54B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.871 on revenue of $13.39B.

