Estee Lauder Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Estee Lauder Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Estee Lauder (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Estee Lauder announced earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $4.39B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $4.25B.

Estee Lauder shares are up 22% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.52% from its 52 week high of $347.82 set on September 2. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.83% from the start of the year.

Estee Lauder follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Estee Lauder’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on October 19, who reported EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $20.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $19.83B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on October 27 with third quarter EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $10.04B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5785 on revenue of $9.77B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar