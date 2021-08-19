Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Estee Lauder (NYSE:) Cos Inc on Thursday beat market estimates for quarterly sales, as the cosmetics maker benefited from a rebound in demand for makeup products in the United States following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Net sales rose to $3.94 billion in the fourth quarter, from $2.43 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected net sales of $3.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
