“Essence” Is The First Nigerian Song To Land In Top 10 On Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart

It’s no secret that “Essence” by WizKid and Tems had the average R&B listener in a chokehold this summer. The four-minute track was a favorite across social media posts and live events. When it came to boosting the vibe, “Essence” aced the assignment. Now, the artists can celebrate making Billboard history thanks to the smooth tune.

According to Billboard, the remix of the song featuring pop star Justin Bieber entered Top 10 on their Hot 100. This feat happened during Essence’s 14th week on the chart. The list is reportedly produced using official audio and official video streams, radio airplay and sales data.

“Essence” moved from 11th place to 10th place this week. The original version dropped back in October 2020, but as previously mentioned gained traction late spring and carried itself throughout the summer.

The initial music video has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube. Justin was added to the song in August with a lyric video accompanying its release. Even with no true visuals, that video has gained nearly 12 million views.

Though the initial version entered the Hot 100 list, adding Justin to the song took it straight to the top. This is WizKid’s second entry in the Top 10, but his first entry as a solo artist. As you may already know, the singer first landed on that list as a feature on Drake’s 2016 jam “One Dance.”

This is the first time in the Top 10 for singer and songwriter Tems. She’s the voice that whisks you away on the chorus singing “you don’t need no other body.”

Aside from individual accomplishments, “Essence,” remix or not, is also a win for Nigerians and their rise in mainstream music. The song is “the first Nigerian song to reach the top 10 in Hot 100 chart history,” per a Chart Data tweet.

Even better news, it looks like “Essence” is already paving the way for similar music from Nigeria. Billboard reports that Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay has a song named “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) currently sitting within the Top 40 for the first time. With just four weeks on the chart so far, Billboard staff predicts it has the chance of following in Essence’s climb.

