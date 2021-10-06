ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Pulled Off Of The Air For A Week Following Controversial Comments & Positive COVID Test

It looks like ESPN viewers will not be seeing Sage Steele on their screens for the next week following her recent comments, and also due to her testing positive for COVID.

She recently started to face backlash after she appeared on Jay Cutler’s podcast “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” where she made a controversial comment about Barack Obama’s racial identity. However, that was not all, she reportedly referred to Disney’s vaccine mandate as “sick,” and noted that she didn’t want to get the shot although she did. She also faced backlash for suggesting that some female journalists may attract harassment due to their choice of clothing.

According to Variety, ESPN said in. a statement, “At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies. We are having direct conversations with Sage, and those conversations will remain private.”

Sage also addressed the matter and said, “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

It is also being reported that she will also not participate in ESPN’s espnW summit, which is geared towards women in sports.

Sage’s former co-worker Jemele Hill spoke about her recent comments and said, “So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way ‘know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on.’ Clown behavior.”

