Eskom CEO Says Carbon Capture Being Considered in South Africa

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is evaluating the use of carbon capture at power plants as part of decarbonization plans to transform the coal-burning utility.

The process that captures carbon-dioxide emissions would need to be financially viable, Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter said in an interview on radio station 702 on Friday.

“We need large geological structures to ensure that the CO2 is captured and stored safely so it cannot escape,” De Ruyter said. Transportation of the emissions is also complex and costly, he said.