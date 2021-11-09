ESG oriented blockchain wants on-chain ‘nutrition labels’ for every commodity exchanged By Cointelegraph

The Watr Foundation, in partnership with blockchain platform Algorand, recently launched a project to provide ESG scoring for different commodities with a special focus on climate change. While the project has a clear environmental focus, the platform will also include labeling for everything from how a company treats its workers to the number of people participating in an asset’s ecosystem by gender.

Watr Foundation council president Maryam Ayati said in a statement: