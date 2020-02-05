Erykah Badu will launch a perfume that smells like feminine parts

%MINIFYHTML0a4e3a452140815da2f92234975e24ee11% %MINIFYHTML0a4e3a452140815da2f92234975e24ee12%

# Roommates, Erykah Badu is giving us the "superpower,quot; and comes in the form of a fragrance. The industry veterinarian is ready to launch perfume that has the scent of its feminine parts.

According to an interview with 10 Magazine, the singer of & # 39; Tyrone & # 39; He is preparing to open his online store, Badu World Market, on February 20 and & # 39; Badu P-y & # 39; will be available. It is said that Badu World Market contains pharmacy items and traditional musical products.

It is no secret that Badu's "superpower,quot; has changed the lives of men. Andre 3000 changed all his style and Common admitted not being able to eat after the couple broke up! I guess there is some kind of magical power that he possesses! Badu told 10 Magazine: "There is an urban legend that my p-y changes men. The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

As for how the potion-like product will be made, she says she wore her old underwear, since she no longer uses it. "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them, even the ash is part of it."

Obviously, this is something you want to do for people, since you feel we deserve it. "Yes, man!" She shouts. "People deserve it!"

Common and Badu date back to the early 2000s. In an interview, he stated: "With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you are only open and floating," he said about his time together. “When we separated, I was 27 or 28 years old. I was stunned, just doing the movements. It was hard to eat. It wasn't his fault, the relationship just didn't move on. "

As for her and Andre 3000, they share a son together, Seven, 21. After they separated, he didn't even dress the same. So, I suppose there must be some magic and now the rest of us will have the opportunity to experience it.

Roommates, could you buy a bottle?