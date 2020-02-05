Erykah Badu wears her panties for a new fragrance that smells like her vagina & # 39; Superpower & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d11% %MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d12%

WENN / Instar

The Grammy-winning singer shares in a new interview that she gets the inspiration to make the new fragrance, which will be included in the next Badu World Market, from her & # 39; superpower & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Erykah Badu He is currently preparing for an online store called Badu World Market, and has shared what items will be available for purchase. Among them is something she calls "Badu & # 39; s P *** y". True to its name, it is a perfume that smells like your vagina. Yes, you read it right.

The Grammy-winning singer announces the new article during an interview with 10 Magazine, in which she explains that she gets the inspiration to make the new fragrance of her "superpower." The perfume is said to be an "olfactory tribute to what Badu calls his" superpower. "

%MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d13% %MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d14%

"There is an urban legend that my sex changes men," says the singer of "Window Seat." "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

%MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d15% %MINIFYHTML5bc2d19613c888d77be7e44635b7642d16%

Erykah also details the process of making the fragrance that included her own underwear. "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them," he explains. "Even the ash is part of it."

He continues to reveal that he no longer wears underwear, so he did not mind offering them. "People deserve it!" she exclaims. For those who are excited, Badu World Market will open on Thursday, February 20.

Also in the interview, Erykah addresses the controversial comments he made in 2018 about Bill cosby and Adolf Hitler when she sprouted on them. "People formed the & # 39; offendocracy & # 39;", she says. "People are entitled to their opinions, but I think group lynchings are ridiculous."

Erykah Badu faced a violent reaction after painting Cosby and Hitler positively during an interview with Vulture. "I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he has done for the world. But if he is sick, why would he be mad at him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better too." But sick people do bad things; injured people hurt people, "he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hitler's said: "I don't even know what was anti-Semitic before they called me. I'm a humanist. I see well in everyone. I saw something good in Hitler."