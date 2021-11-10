Erykah Badu Cusses Out Fan Who Called Her Out For Supporting Travis Scott

Erykah Badu minced no words with a person on Twitter who threw some shade Erykah’s way for supporting Travis Scott.

Travis is at the center of the deadly Astroworld Festival that claimed the lives of eight people and left hundreds of others injured in Houston.

Authorities said fans were trampled as the crowd compressed toward the stage while Travis closed out the first night of his festival Friday.

In addition to a number of lawsuits, Travis has been under scrutiny for the deaths, as many people on social media are calling for him to be held responsible.

But he has a friend in Erykah Badu, who tweeted her support to Travis Scott while also remembering the victims late Monday night.

“Bless you @trvisXX/ Safe Journey to all the souls. I’m so sorry,” she wrote.

While fans argued under Erykah’s mentions on Twitter, one of the people who tweeted Erykah got her to clap back.

The fan replied under Erykah’s tweet, “NURSE SHES OUT AGAIN!!!”

To which Erykah replied, “Fuk u h*.”

Looks like Ms. Badu does not play around on social media.

She isn’t alone in her support for Travis, though.

Comedian Lil Duval also made a series of tweets urging others not to put the blame on Travis Scott in regard to the Astroworld fatalities.

You can’t blame Travis Scott for that astroworld shit. That could’ve happened at any big event. I’m surprised it ain’t happened sooner. It’s damn near impossible to have that many people in one place with that much energy and nothing happens — lil duval (@lilduval) November 9, 2021

Lil Duval also wrote, “Even if they would’ve stopped the event that [wouldn’t] have made that crowd [stop.] It probably would’ve made it worse.”

