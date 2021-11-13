Ero Copper Files Technical Report for Boa Esperança Project

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the “Company”) announces that it has filed the 2021 Technical Report regarding the optimized Feasibility Study and updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate for its Boa Esperança Project, the results of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).