Erika Reacts To Kyle & Dorit ‘Mocking’ Her — Reunion Recap – Hollywood Life

Erika Jayne finally addressed Kyle and Dorit’s dinner with their husbands, when they mocked her life and all the ‘unbelievable’ stories she was sharing.

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired on Oct. 27, and during this week’s episode, Erika Girardi finally discussed how she felt watching the ladies talk about her legal troubles behind her back. Plus, she addressed that dinner, where Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley laughed while their husbands mocked the stories Erika was telling about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

“Who is for you and who is against you?” Andy Cohen asked Erika, to which she replied, “Yes, I’m keeping score, [but], I’m going to keep that to myself.” Then, when Erika started to say it’s “pretty [obvious]” who’s been siding with her, Kyle took an opportunity to interject.

“Can I say something? Because I’ve been reading stories in the tabloids, whatever, online [and I saw] you were upset with me. I just hope you know that we were in such a difficult position, and there were many things that I know you couldn’t say. But then I thought there were things you could have said that would’ve helped us understand a little more, [so it] was very complicated.”

“The thing that hurt me the most,” Erika said, “was to watch that dinner with you and Mauricio [Umansky] and [Dorit] and PK [Kemsley].” During that dinner, which you can read about here, Dorit told the guys about Erika’s husband being unconscious for 12 hours and her son’s car flipping over “six times”. Kyle had previously said the stories sounded “unbelievable”, and the men felt the same. But instead of just questioning what Erika had said, they started making fun of the stories and laughing over them, while Kyle and Dorit joined in.

“To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me. Especially after PK had been so kind, and we had worked so hard on our relationship. That sucked,” Erika said.

Kyle tried explaining and said, “That night specifically, I felt so bad. First of all, PK and Mo, they’re like brothers. They have their own opinions, and my husband has said all along he believes you, he does not think you knew anything. Don’t stress about that night because we do care about you.”

Then, Dorit added, “I was receiving a new piece of information [that night] and it was about your son. We were trying to tell the story and it was getting jumbled and confused. And the more it got jumbled and confused, it became almost preposterous. It was not at all — I swear to you hand on my heart, and I know Kyle [also] feels this way — ever to make a mockery of your situation.”

Erika then said she was there to clear up any questions anyone might have, so everyone started asking them. Garcelle Beauvais asked Erika why should couldn’t understand their worry over being associated with her amid the accusations of money being stolen from plane crash victims. Erika said it had nothing to do with them, so there was no need to worry.

Andy also asked the ladies which of them think Erika knew what Tom was allegedly doing, and they all –unanimously — said that they didn’t think Erika knew anything. Garcelle said Erika may have chosen not to ask questions due to the lifestyle she was living while married to Tom, but overall, she didn’t think Erika truly knew what Tom was allegedly embezzling money through his law firm.

Crystal Kung Minkoff then asked Erika why she wasn’t more angry with her husband — but Erika claimed she is and they have no idea how she may have already handled that off-camera. Erika was also asked why she hasn’t addressed the victims directly, but she basically said she can’t do much legally until the truth is revealed.

As for her racy Instagram posts, which even Andy raised an eyebrow at, Erika said she gets paid for her posts and even though they seem “tone deaf” amidst what’s going on, she didn’t really have an interest in stopping that behavior.

Want more? The final part of the RHOBH reunion airs next Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8pm on Bravo.