Erika Jayne’s Ex Tom Girardi Moves Into Senior Living Facility – Hollywood Life

HollywoodLife has confirmed that Erika Jayne’s ex, Tom Girardi, moved into a senior living facility amid his ongoing legal woes.

Tom Girardi, 82, who recently split with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Girardi, 50, has said goodbye to his lavish lifestyle, as HollywoodLife has learned that he recently moved into a senior living facility. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail, and it’s now been confirmed both by our sources and new court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.

Tom’s brother and conservator, Robert Girardi, informed the court and Erika Jayne of Tom’s new home, according to the court docs. The court docs further state that Tom moved into a facility that specializes in memory care in Burbank, California, on August 9. Erika was then notified of the move a month later via mail.

Tom and his law firm Girardi & Keese are currently getting sued, and they’re being accused of embezzling money. According to legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the firm potentially mishandled $2M worth of funds to the families of plane crash victims. This caused Tom to have his assets frozen by a Chicago judge and lose his right to practice law in the state of California.

Amid his ongoing legal battles and divorce from Erika, who he was married to for 20 years prior to their split, Tom was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Tom’s attorney’s went to bat for him recently by telling a judge that their client was was diagnosed with Major Neurocognitive Disorder, stating he “has had issues” with “mental competence” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Things went from bad to worse after a mental assessment on Feb. 26, when his brother Robert officially became his temporary conservator. It became official in June 2021.

The former highly successful consumer attorney was photographed for the first time in over a year looking quite different than how Bravo viewers remember him. In a photo that surfaced earlier this month, Tom was seen looking quite frail as he was leaving a doctor’s appointment in LA. He needed the help of someone to walk while also sporting a black eye.

Tom and Erika were married for over 20 years and their divorce has been highly covered on Season 11 of the series, which is currently airing on Bravo. Erika, who is known for her over the top glam and spunky personality, has been open to the ladies about everything from claiming not to know about Tom’s legal issues to his alleged cheating.