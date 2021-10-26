Erika Jayne’s Dating Plans Revealed After Tom Girardi Split – Hollywood Life

Although Erika Jayne is aiming to keep her personal life ‘very private,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed the reality star is indeed dating and ‘ready to move on with her life.’

Almost a year after filing from divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi, 82, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 50, is single and ready to mingle! Although Erika isn’t entirely “focused on dating” a source close to the TV star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, she did “go on a recent date with someone.”

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” the source shared, adding that the “Painkiller” singer is opting to not share her personal life on camera. “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Although fans have seen a generous amount of the reality star’s life — the good and the most recently tragic — the insider added that Erika didn’t “see the point” of putting her dating life out there for now since she hadn’t found a “specific suitor” just yet. “She’ll re-evaluate if it gets to that point, but producers are not pushing her to film her dates either,” the source went on.

Erika officially filed for divorce on Nov. 3, 2020 after 20 years of marriage to Tom. A few weeks later, the couple were sued for allegedly faking their divorce to embezzle money that was originally intended for Tom’s clients — some of which were victims of the 2018 Boeing plane crash. Erika’s divorce from Tom and their subsequent legal woes were documented on season 11 of RHOBH, and the “XXpenSive” singer answered to a lot of questions on the show’s four-part reunion. During Part 2, which aired on Oct. 20, Erika shared why she didn’t end up leaving her husband once she learned of his alleged infidelity.