Erika Jayne’s Dating Plans Revealed After Tom Girardi Split – Hollywood Life

Although Erika Jayne is aiming to keep her personal life ‘very private,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed the reality star is indeed dating and ‘ready to move on with her life.’
Almost a year after filing from divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi, 82, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 50, is single and ready to mingle! Although Erika isn’t entirely “focused on dating” a source close to the TV star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, she did “go on a recent date with someone.”
“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” the source shared, adding that the “Painkiller” singer is opting to not share her personal life on camera. “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”
“I said to Tom if you are in love with someone else, divorce me,” she told Andy Cohen at the reunion. “He said nothing. If you are in love with someone else, don’t make me a bad guy.” Erika also made the claim that Tom was unfaithful to her for “years” with at least three mistresses during their marriage.