Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Share Sex Secrets — Recap – Hollywood Life

Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke made the ladies gasp during the Sept 29 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when they both shared sexy bedroom secrets.

After several weeks of heavy drama, the Sept. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills provided some much needed laughter. And it came as a result of a rather revealing — and oh so naughty — game of “Never Have I Ever”.

First, we must note that Erika Jayne was in a much better mood this week. After taking some time for herself in her Del Mar hotel room, she returned to the group in a rather chipper mood. And because of it, she apologized to Sutton Stracke for snapping at her in the past. Sutton was a bit caught off guard, but she accepted Erika’s apology, yet said it wasn’t needed. Still, in their private confessionals, both ladies admitted they dislike each other, so it was more of a blanket apology to make things less awkward during group activities.

And speaking of group activities, it’s time to reveal what was said during the game. While on a sailboat, Garcelle Beauvais came up with the idea to play the game, and she was first to take a turn — “Never have I ever… stolen anything”, she said, to which Lisa Rinna gasped in her private confessional, as Erika took to her own and said, “Say it or don’t say it. I don’t like that s***. Never have I ever stolen anything? Really? Neither have I c***.”

Then, after Erika answered “no” out loud, she said, “As I learned lately, no admission is no admission.” Um what?

Anyway, when it was Lisa’s turn, she said, “Never have I ever had anal sex,” and Sutton took a sip. So did Erika, who said, “all day, every day.”

Next, it was Dorit Kemsley‘s turn and she said, “Never have I had sex in an airplane bathroom”, to which Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Erika all revealed they had done so. Lisa said she “wished” she had, but it hasn’t happened yet.

After Erika admitted to having sex in a hospital, the best and final question came from Garcelle, who said, “Never have I ever strapped on and did another man.” Kyle’s jaw hit the floor, and Dorit wondered “who the f*** is drinking to that one,” but even though Erika had said she’s never done it, she “would” if the “opportunity” presented itself with the “right partner”. They just need to “shut their f***ing mouth” after and not tell anyone, she said.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.