Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Fight At Kathy Hilton’s – Hollywood Life

Kathy Hilton tried arranging an evening to remember during the Sept. 1 episode of ‘RHOBH’, but when Erika and Sutton engaged in a face-off, all hell broke loose.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is famous for featuring dinner parties from hell, and the Sept. 1 episode of the series brought us another one — and what a glorious one it was. Accusations were thrown and tears flowed, but most importantly — $950 Baccarat candlesticks were lit. It was a night that these ladies won’t ever forget.

The episode started with Dorit Kemsley trying on wedding dresses for a new business venture, and Sutton Stracke assessing the progress at her new house. Not much was finished inside, but it gave Sutton and Kyle Richards, who accompanied her, a chance to reflect on what happened between Sutton and Erika Jayne at Lisa Rinna‘s beauty launch party.

Sutton said that she didn’t like how Erika called her a “small town” woman and pointed her “doo doo nail” in her face. It made her “angry” — Sutton also said she was “definitely ready for a hardcore conversation” with Erika, during which she would admit that she didn’t believe everything Erika’s been telling the group about her divorce and legal woes. “I’m not buying it”, Sutton said, before promising to confront Erika the next time they meet.

And Kyle held Sutton to that promise when the ladies reunited at Kathy Hilton‘s for an extravagant dinner party. Sutton actually initiated her planned conversation with Erika, but Erika didn’t want any part of it. “I don’t [want to talk to you]. I have enough problems. I only have enough capacity for what really matters. And your opinion of me does not matter,” Erika said before escaping to the bathroom.

When Erika returned, the conversation shifted and everyone enjoyed some homemade vodka with a side of caviar pie. “It is like [we] excited Beverly Hills, and [we’ve] gone to Heaven,” Dorit said.

Dorit then tried squashing her own beef with Garcelle Beauvais, but Kathy Hilton quickly put a stop to that and requested that everyone “enjoy” their meal instead. Everyone agreed for a bit, but Lisa got pretty drunk, so it didn’t take long for her to push Sutton to address her concerns with Erika.

Sutton said that Erika didn’t want to hear what she had to say, and Erika agreed. But Dorit and Garcelle quickly jumped in to defend Sutton, as they believe it’s “human nature” to wonder whether a friend’s legal troubles or potential lies may affect them. “Any time an article is written about you, our names are dragged into it,” Dorit told Erika.

“There’s going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it’s going to be a very sweet day, and I’m going to remember those who were with me, and I’m going to remember those who were against me. Trust me,” Erika said as she looked each and every one of the ladies in the face.

Sutton and Dorit insisted they’re not “against” Erika, but she begged to differ. Erika then started crying, and Garcelle tried comforting her, but Erika begged her to stop touching her. “You can let go of me,” she said twice before Garcelle got the hint and finally backed off.

After Dorit went on about how she doesn’t believe Erika knew much about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi‘s, legal troubles, Erika asked her and everyone else why they’ve been “torturing” her if they truly believe she’s being honest. “Why are you all doing this to me?” Erika asked with tears streaming down her face. “Every time I come to one of these events, I get the s*** kicked out of me… for something I didn’t even do.”

Kyle didn’t like that Erika was feeling ganged up on, so she forced Sutton to admit that she’s really the one who’s been questioning Erika’s honesty. “You’re not being honest, [Sutton], and you’re putting us in a bad position,” Kyle yelled across the table before telling her she’s “looking two-faced”.

With nowhere left to run, Sutton told Erika how she really feels, and that she believes Erika was lying about Tom’s “car accident” in order to protect Tom amid his legal woes.

“You’re trying to accuse me of lying, and I’m not a liar,” Erika shot back at Sutton. “Look at me, I’ll go head-on with you all f***ing day. I’m telling the truth. I am not a liar. You have a lot of f***ing nerve.”

Sutton then told Erika not to talk to her like that, to which Erika asked, “Or what? Or what?”

“Or nothing,” Sutton said with a nervous laugh, to which Erika replied, “Exactly. So shut the f*** up. You have no idea what you’re talking about”. And then, viewers were faced with another, “To be continued…”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.