Erika Jayne ‘Ready’ For ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After Garcelle Beauvais Fight – Hollywood Life

‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne is feeling ‘ready’ for the Season 11 reunion, following her emotional fight with co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers typically see a calm, cool and collected Erika Jayne, 50, but this season, with her divorce and legal troubles being hot topics, she’s opening up and tears are flowing. After Erika confirmed on Twitter last week that she will be attending the show’s reunion, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how she’s feeling after her emotional argument with Garcelle Beauvais, 54.

“Erika is ready for the reunion,” a source close to production said. “She’s going to say as much as she can [about everything]. There are certain things she can’t talk about, [but] she’s not afraid to attend the reunion and say what she needs to say.”

On a hike in La Quinta — during the Aug. 4 episode of RHOBH — Erika revealed to Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff, 38, that her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, calls her daily. Garcelle later told the ladies that information without Erika’s permission, and all hell broke loose.

Crystal later claimed that Erika previously said she didn’t want that information shared with the group, however, she admitted that Garcelle wasn’t present for that request, so Garcelle had no idea that Erika wanted it kept a secret. But our insider says Erika believes otherwise. “[Erika’s] disappointed after [that] episode and feels Garcelle and Crystal are lying and not telling the truth what really went down,” our source said.

Lisa Rinna, 58, actually alluded to there being more to the story, when she took to Instagram on Aug. 5 and claimed there was a fight between Erika and producers that wasn’t shown to viewers. “I’ll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1,” Lisa posted in her Instagram stories (seen above). “Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” the Rinna Beauty CEO added. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f—— Bravo.”

Several fans have taken the post as an indicator that Garcelle may have been set up by producers to reveal the information on-screen. “[Erika] feels Garcelle was baited by the producers and she took the bait, and, [Garcelle’s] not telling the truth of what really went down,” our source added. “[Erika’s] looking forward to addressing that at the reunion.”

Erika and Tom split in Nov. 2020, after Tom allegedly cheated on Erika. Currently, he’s also being accused of embezzling money from families of plane crash victims, while practicing law.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.