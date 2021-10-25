Erika Jayne Is Dating Again 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split – Hollywood Life

With some help from her friends, the ‘RHOBH’ star has gone on ‘a handful of dates’ with potential new suitors in Los Angeles, a new report states.

It’s been nearly one year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, and a new report states that she’s exploring love all over again. TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that sources say the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “started dating a month ago.” In fact, Erika has “already been on a handful of dates with different men” in the Los Angeles area, the report states.

So how is Erika meeting these potential new suitors? Not through the online dating apps, TMZ‘s sources claim. Instead, the Bravo star has been introduced to the men, who are all reportedly “local guys,” through some of her friends.

It was on Nov. 3, 2020 that Erika filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage to Tom, 82. Weeks later, the pair were sued for allegedly faking their divorce to embezzle money that was intended for Tom‘s clients — some of which were those who lost loved ones in the 2018 Boeing plane crash. Erika’s divorce and legal woes were heavily documented on season 11 of RHOBH, and she’s had a lot to address in the show’s ongoing 4-part reunion. During Part 2, which aired on Oct. 20, Erika clarified why she didn’t leave her husband once she learned of his alleged infidelity.

“I said to Tom if you are in love with someone else, divorce me,” she told Andy Cohen at the reunion. “He said nothing. If you are in love with someone else, don’t make me a bad guy.” Erika also claimed that Tom was unfaithful to her for “years” with at least three mistresses during their marriage. Despite all this, Erika said she believes the lawyer did love her “until he changed”.

As for Tom’s alleged legal misdoings, Erika will address all of that — including if she had any knowledge about it — on part 3 of the RHOBH reunion. It airs on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 pm.