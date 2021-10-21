Ericsson says U.S. DOJ advises it breached obligations under DPA

Article content

Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson said Friday it received correspondence from U.S. Department of Justice stating that the company breached its obligations under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) by failing to provide certain documents and factual information.

In 2019, Ericsson entered into an agreement to pay over $1 billion to resolve probes into corruption, including the bribing of government officials.

The bribery took place over many years in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti, the U.S. Department of Justice said. https://reut.rs/3CbwP48