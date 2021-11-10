Roommates, Erica Mena and her estranged husband Safaree have been in the middle of an on again/off again split for most of the year—but based on recent footage from her birthday celebration, the two may be in a better place. While celebrating her 34th birthday Erica Mena turned up with her husband Safaree despite filing for a divorce and she also slipped in a little lap dance.

If you’ve been keeping up on social media and the most recent season of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ then you are very well-informed that Erica Mena and Safaree have been involved in one of the messiest celebrity breakups in recent years. Besides going after each other’s jugulars on social media and having painful conversations on TV, the two have appeared to be highly flirtatious with one another within the last few months—and that now includes Erica’s birthday.

Celebrating her special day on a boat with friends, Erica Mena turned her attention to Safaree by giving him a sexy lap dance, which the two of them look like they enjoyed. However, the public display of affection definitely has fans a bit confused regarding the estranged couple’s relationship status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, a few months ago Erica and Safaree were joined by multiple other ‘LHH’ cast members for a beach getaway where they were once again very openly affectionate with each other.

So are these two reconciling or do they now have a friendly relationship despite being in the midst of divorce proceedings? It looks like we’ll have to wait and find out.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Erica Mena Turns Up With Safaree For Her Birthday And Gives Him A Sexy Lap Dance appeared first on The Shade Room.