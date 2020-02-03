Erica Mena shows fans how she has been tracking her health during this pregnancy

Erica Mena is still pregnant, if you were wondering. Many of his fans have been asking him when he should be because he really seems to have been pregnant for a long time.

Erica managed to kill all this pregnancy, and the woman was not shy when it came to posting on social networks.

She flaunted her pregnancy as much as she could in her IG account, and she couldn't be more proud of her belly.

Now, he decided to show fans what he has been using to keep track of his health.

‘I have been using my iTouch Air SE smartwatch to track my heart rate, sleep, steps and calories during my pregnancy and let me tell you that it has been extremely useful. It's basically like having a personal trainer! Use my code "ERICA10,quot; for $ 10 discount. Check out @itouchwearables #itouchwearables, "Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said: Sé I know that being a mother is exciting and almost cursed! I feel like you've been pregnant FOREVER! "And another follower posted this:" Oh, that baby is coming! 😍 Belly is OFFICIALLY # Sitting on your lap 😎 ’

One commenter said: "I am happy to see your concerns about vaccines!"

A sponsor wished Erica the best: ‘I hope you have a great day and congratulations on your pregnancy. Stay blessed You deserve to be happy, especially going through many things from childhood to adulthood. We have to spend a moment of happiness and peace at some point to overcome the rough waves of life. "

Someone else said: ‘Every time you publish I am so anxious! I'm ready to see this beautiful baby 💛 ’and a follower is confident that the baby will arrive soon: Esa That belly finally seems to be falling! At any time! & # 39;

Ad

Not long ago, Erica shared a photo on her social media account where she is together with Safaree and shows her belly.



Post views:

0 0