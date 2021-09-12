Erica Mena & Safaree Get Close While Out With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Members (Video)

Lights, camera, action! When it comes to the cast of “Love and Hip Hop,” you never know what’s going to happen next. Past and present cast members from Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Hollywood have linked up over the weekend, and it appears they may be filming a new show. Some cast members have been getting up close and personal, like Cyn Santana and Daniel “Booby” Gibson, but it doesn’t appear they are the only ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Recent videos of Erica Mena and her ex-husband Safaree out together have left viewers of the show confused. Last night LHHNY veteran and celebrity makeup artist Jonathan, shared a video on his Instagram story with the former couple looking quite happy. While Peter Gunz and his ex-girlfriend Amina Butterfly were performing on stage he quickly panned the camera to show Erica and Safaree standing very close together. As everyone was dressed in 70s attire Bobby Lytes also captured Safaree dancing behind the mother of his two children in a separate video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The Roommates seemed to think Erica and Safaree may have been faking the drama that has been ongoing for months and possibly using this time together as another storyline for the show. One commented,”Erica wanna say “get off me” sooo bad. But those aren’t her lines.” Another commented, “From divorce party. To party with her husband. Life comes at you fast.” If you recall Erica recently celebrated her divorce and stepped into The Shade Room to respond to negative comments. The mother of three wrote, “Damn, I can’t live!!! WTF the truth hurts for y’all, not me. I speak on it no problem. Jump off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Roomies, what do yall think of the castmates linking up?

