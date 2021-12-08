Erica Mena Issues An Apology To The Woman She Accused Of Wearing Items Stolen From Her Home Earlier This Year

Erica Mena has had her fair share of drama with her husband Safaree Samuels this year, but he’s not the only one who caught heat from the reality TV star. Today, Erica decided to right her wrongs and apologized to Christy Mahone.

If you recall, Erica accused Christy of wearing stolen items from her and Safaree’s home that was burglarized in May. Erica penned a lengthy apology on Instagram, writing, “Last May after our home was burglarized and some of my property was stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property. Under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account. I have since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate.”

The apology continued, “So I wish now to take the opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Christy wasn’t feeling the apology and reposted our post with the caption “Girl bye.” Erica also took notice of her response and commented several laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

TSR reached out to Christy’s attorney Lela Schmidt Esq, to find out more information about the case. Attorney Schmidt responded, “At this time, my client Christy Mahone nor I do not have any comment on any matter relating to Erica Mena.”

We will keep you updated if any more information regarding this incident becomes available.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Erica Mena Issues An Apology To The Woman She Accused Of Wearing Items Stolen From Her Home Earlier This Year appeared first on The Shade Room.