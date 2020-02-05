Erica Mena is amazed after giving birth to her and Safaree's girl

As you probably know, Erica Mena recently gave birth to her and Safaree's girl. She couldn't be happier, and her fans are also excited.

People have been waiting for this moment forever, and when Erica gave him the news that he had given birth, people were very excited.

Both she and Safaree posted photos with the girl on their social media accounts, and now, Erica shared another photo in which she is together with Safaree. Check it out below.

"We legitimately made the most beautiful girl ♥ ️ You're looking FOREVER!" Erica captioned her post.

A follower said: Solo I can only imagine it! Your life is about to go on! Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans are two of the most enlightened nationalities! I can not wait to see her! "And a fan posted this:" I believe it ♥ ️ Congratulations to both of you.

Another follower wrote: need I need to give you 🙌 for wearing heels and being pregnant, I had more swollen feet and almost everything while I was pregnant. You are beautiful. & # 39;

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Scorpio and cancer yes @iamerica_mena @safaree. You are all so compatible, you are all soulmates read in every sign of the zodiac: perfect congratulations. "

People are also waiting to see the girl's face, but they will probably have to wait a little longer for this.

Erica only shared a photo with Safaree with her baby in her arms, and shared a photo in which people can only see the baby's small hand holding her finger.

‘Right here watching my husband while he becomes obsessed with our daughter, ♥ ️🌹🙏🏽 I thank God. I prayed for this life, "Erica captioned a beautiful picture of Safaree and her daughter.

Proud parents will probably wait a little longer until they decide to show the girl's pretty face.



