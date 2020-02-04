Erica Mena finally gives birth to her and Safaree's girl – Look at the amazing photos!

Erica Mena fans can finally celebrate! After all this wait that seemed like an eternity, her favorite woman gave birth to her and Safaree's girl.

Safaree just joined the #girldad club, and he couldn't be more proud.

Both he and Erica shared photos on their social media accounts to mark this massive event in their lives.

‘Right here looking at my husband while obsessing with our daughter ♥ ️🌹🙏🏽 I thank God. I prayed for this life, "Erica captioned a beautiful picture of Safaree and her daughter.

Someone said: ‘I am so proud of you for doing this again and excited for this love that everyone is about to receive. We can't wait to meet her, "and another follower posted this:" Congratulations sister. God bless your growing family. "

Another commentator wrote: ‘Oh my God, the princess has arrived! Congratulations my love, so happy that both are healthy. "

Someone else posted: Felic Congratulations, Mamas !!! 💕 I'm so happy for you! I wish you all great health and abundance of happiness and love ❤️ ’

Safaree also posted a photo in which her girl holds her finger.

These last 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least! I'm part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️ ’captioned the photo.

A Safaree fan said: ‘Being a father is the greatest blessing in life. God bless you guys. @iamerica_mena 🥰 ’

Someone else wrote: "Congratulations to Safaree and Erica, blessings and more blessings," and another Instagram installer posted this: "Safaree, a big boy, I know he is going to be a silly father who is going to play all day."

Here is an interesting fact: according to TMZ, "Erica changed the tradition by giving Safaree a little shine for the pregnancy, dropping almost $ 50,000 in a personalized diamond chain that comes with a white gold,quot; Daddy "padlock.

Ad

Congratulations to both of you, Erica and Safaree!



Post views:

one