Erica Mena Calls Mothers “The Real Kings” In Tweet Praising Mamas

Erica Mena woke up early Monday morning with a message on her heart! The reality television star chose Twitter as the platform to deliver said message. She spoke on mothers being required to fill that role 24/7 without proper praise. Then, she gave a special shoutout to mothers holding down the financial aspect of parenthood.

“There’s no picking and choosing what days you want to be hands on or not,” Erica wrote. “Mommies are 24/7 around the clock.”

As you may already know, Erica is a mama to three kiddos. Her eldest child and only son was conceived during a previous relationship and is rarely seen online — at his own request according to past comments by Erica. She also shares two children with Safaree Samuels, whom she married in October 2019.

However, the married couple have been in an on again/off again cycle for majority of the year. In May, Erica filed for divorce from Safaree at the Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Online users have witnessed bickerings, subs and headlines from and about the pair. But, in the same breath, we’ve also seen loving moments between the two.

For example, Erica and Safaree were seen kicking it for her 34th birthday in November. During her celebration on a yacht, Erica gave Safaree a sexy lap dance. And from the looks of it, the likkle wine was pleasing to both parties. Safaree also cashed out on a luxury watch encrusted with diamonds for his former lady. While admiring the gift, Erica even referenced a tense, television moment between the pair. She joked that she was pregnant again–clearly a play on when she revealed her second pregnancy to Safaree. His reaction, which appeared less than content, quickly went viral after the ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ episode aired.

That said, it remains unclear if the pair is moving forward with a divorce or taking steps to reignite their love. However, some folks took Erica’s inspirational words to mommies everywhere as slight shade towards Safaree.

“Us mommies deserve all the praises in the world,” Erica wrote. “Especially the ones who also hold it down financially as well. We the real Kings in this life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Erica Mena Calls Mothers “The Real Kings” In Tweet Praising Mamas appeared first on The Shade Room.