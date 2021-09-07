By now many people know that the martial issues between Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels is being covered during the latest season of the hit series “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” During the latest episode, Erica opened up about her split from Safaree while dealing with her recent pregnancy.

During the episode, Erica could be seen documenting herself while in the hospital, and she says during her confessional, “He’s purposely trying t hurt me and make my pregnancy hell. What am I putting my body through by dealing with all of this unnecessary bullsh*t? That could possibly be affecting my unborn child.”

She continued to share that she hadn’t seen or spoken with Safafree for a week while she was hospitalized, and was left to deal with everything on her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop)

“It’s like everything that’s happening. He wants to reassure me that the divorce decision I made was the right one. But God as my witness I did not want to get a divorce,” she said.

As we previously reported, Erica filed for divorce from Safaree back in May, and she gave birth to their son Legend the following month. Erica spoke about their son’s time in the NICU after his birth, and during that time, Safaree was seen on social media celebrating his birthday in Jamacia while she stayed in the hospital with their son.

Nonetheless, during the present time, Erica seems to be more embracive towards their breakup, because over the weekend she was spotted in the club celebrating her divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Erica Mena Becomes Emotional About Split From Safaree In New ‘LHHATL’ Clip appeared first on The Shade Room.