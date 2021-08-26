Eric Stonestreet Jokes About Fiancé Age, Looking Young

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“She can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad.”
Eric and his fiancé, nurse Lindsay Schweitzer, have been together for over five years and met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. Isn’t that nice?
Although the comments were largely full of congratulations (including from some familiar faces), a couple of people made comments accusing Lindsay of being too young for Eric.
However, there’s just one thing — Eric is 49 and Lindsay is 41, meaning that there’s only an eight-year age gap between the two.
So, Eric returned to Instagram to address the comments — by editing the original pics to make Lindsay look a touch older.
“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancé,” Eric wrote in the caption.
“Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”
Well played, Eric. Well played.
Congrats again to the happy couple!
