Eric Adams Elected As New York City’s Second Black Mayor

Eric Adams has been elected as the 110th mayor of New York City. His victory also makes him the second black mayor elected in the city’s history.

According to the New York Times, Adams took the time to thank his supporters after it was projected that he was set to win the election, and said, “We are so divided right now and we’re missing the beauty of our diversity. Today we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey: Team New York.”

Adams, who is a former police captain, and the current borough president of Brooklyn, is set to take office on January 1st. The current mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his congrats to Adams and said, “A graduate of our public schools. A decorated NYPD veteran. A brave voice for justice in our streets. A bold public servant with Brooklyn spirit and style. @EricAdamsForNYC embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend!”

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg also sent his congrats and said, “A big congratulations to @ericadamsfornyc! The right person at the right time for the best job in the world. I couldn’t be more optimistic about New York City’s future.”

Adams’ win makes him the second Black mayor elected to office in New York City. David Dinkins served as the city’s first mayor from 1990 to 1993. He was the city’s 106th mayor. As we previously reported, Dinkins passed away at the age of 93 last November due to unspecified natural causes.

