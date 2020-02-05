Erdogan says Syrian forces must withdraw from Idlib positions | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52511% %MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52512%

Syrian government forces in Idlib must withdraw behind a line of Turkish observation posts by the end of this month, said Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan, warning that if they did not, Ankara would push them back.

Speaking two days after eight Turkish military personnel were killed by the bombings in the region, which prompted a Turkish military response, Erdogan said two of the Turkish posts were now behind the line of the Syrian government front.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52513% %MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52514%

"If the Syrian regime does not withdraw from Turkish observation posts in Idlib in February, Turkey will be obliged to take matters into its own hands," Erdogan told lawmakers of his party in parliament.

%MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52515% %MINIFYHTML47c0deaa493b89237060358e9a49e52516%

"Turkey's air and ground forces will move freely in all areas of operation (in Syria) and in Idlib, and will carry out operations if necessary," he added.

Turkey, which supports certain opposition groups in Idlib, has established 12 observation posts in the last stronghold controlled by the rebels in Syria as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia, an important sponsor of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan said the Syrian government is violating the ceasefire reached in Idlib, and called Monday's attack that killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor as a "turning point in Syria for Turkey."

In response, Turkey said it attacked more than 50 targets and killed 76 troops of the Syrian government.

Idlib has been a stronghold of the opposition and armed anti-government groups since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

It is currently home to some three million civilians, half of whom were massively transferred there from other parts of Syria that were recaptured by al-Assad forces.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to convert Idlib into a so-called de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

However, the Syrian government and its allies have consistently breached the ceasefire terms, including a new ceasefire that began on January 12, launching frequent deadly attacks within the area.

"From now on we will not turn a blind eye to any step that constitutes the violation of the agreements," Erdogan said.

Since hostilities intensified in the so-called "de-escalation zone,quot; in Idlib on April 29, United Nations monitors have verified incidents in which 1,506 civilians, including 293 women and 433 children, were killed, the month said. past UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence. .

Meanwhile, UN regional spokesman David Swanson said on Tuesday that some 520,000 people had been displaced since early December and the numbers could increase further.

He added that the last wave of displacement aggravated "an already serious humanitarian situation,quot; that saw more than 400,000 displaced people from late April to late August, many of them on multiple occasions.