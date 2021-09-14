Equity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings

Article content LONDON — Global equity index compiler MSCI is to start providing data on how much the world’s top 10,000 firms are likely to be contributing to global warning. The firm, which runs the widely-tracked $60 trillion All Country World Index, is launching Implied Temperature Rise scores, which estimate whether a firm’s activities and plans are consistent with keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. “The idea is to get companies to change their strategies,” said MSCI’s head of ESG and Climate, Remy Briand, who estimates nearly 60% of firms still don’t disclose even the most basic environmental data.

Article content MSCI’s new approach converts the current and projected greenhouse gas emissions, taking into consideration emissions reduction targets, of each company to an estimated rise in global temperature. Projections are calculated by comparing those projected emissions with the global carbon budget that remains if the planet is to keep temperature rise this century below 2°C. Briand laid out examples using two oil giants, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell. Exxon, which has been under heavy scrutiny https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-carbon/exxon-mobil-under-pressure-on-climate-aims-to-cut-emissions-intensity-by-2025-idUSKBN28O1TL for its approach to climate change, produces a 4C rise score – a scenario that scientists warn would lead to unprecedented heatwaves, severe droughts, and a major rise in sea levels and mass flooding.