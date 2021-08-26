Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

HOUSTON — Norwegian oil producer Equinor on Thursday said it is pulling pulling offshore workers from its Titan oil production platform in U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

A potentially devastating storm is brewing in the Caribbean Sea and expected to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico’s oil producing region in the next several days. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)