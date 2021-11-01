Equinor makes its 6th Norwegian oil discovery of 2021

Article content OSLO — Equinor has made an oil discovery estimated to hold up to 62 million barrels of crude off the coast of Norway, the energy major said on Monday. The discovery, just north of the Tyrihans field and west of the Kristin development in the Norwegian Sea, was the state-controlled firm’s sixth find in domestic waters this year, it said. Equinor seeks to map out resources close to oil and gas fields that are already in operation, thus speeding up development time and maximizing the value of its investments.

Article content “Future value creation will largely come from increased recovery from existing fields, and connection of new discoveries close to existing infrastructure,” Equinor said in a statement. “Such near-field discoveries are profitable, robust against fluctuations in oil (and) gas prices, they have a short payback period and low emissions,” the company added. As the pressure mounts on oil companies to shift to low-carbon energy, Equinor has said it will also invest in renewable power. Developing any new fossil fuel, however, runs counter to the goals of U.N. climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/biden-tout-largest-investment-climate-glasgow-2021-11-01 taking place over the coming two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland.