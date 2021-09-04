EQIFI Chooses Tezos to Expand DeFi Offerings By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
EQIFI Chooses Tezos to Expand DeFi Offerings
  • EQIFI has chosen Tezos to expand the leading digital bank’s DeFi offerings.
  • It will offer Tezos staking and borrowing services to its global customer base.
  • EQIFI chairman says this will help the bank become an industry leader in DeFi.

EQIFI has chosen Tezos to expand the leading digital bank’s DeFi offerings. They’ve just announced new products that will support the Tezos blockchain ecosystem.

The bank categorizes Tezos as a leading Proof of Stake network that enables time-tested on-chain governance, an active DeFi ecosystem, and a global community of creators. Also, with its new products, EQIFI aims to lead the DeFi space as the world’s first seamless bridge to decentralized finance.

Moreover, to put this plan into action, EQIFI will offer Tezos staking and borrowing services to its global customer base. As such, EQIFI works as a commu…

