Epsilon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Article content HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2021 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release. Cash provided by operations of $5.5 million and $13.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, with free cash flow (FCF) of $3.4 million and $9.7 million for the same periods.

Realized gas prices of $2.56/Mcf including hedges ($3.46/Mcf excluding hedges), for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Through September 30, 2021 the company returned a total of $2.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases of 525,615 representing a reduction of 2.2% of outstanding shares from December 31, 2020.

Total net revenue interest (NRI) gas production averaged 29.9 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 34.6 MMcf/d) for the third quarter. Marcellus wells shut-in for workovers and adjacent drilling operations during the quarter accounted for a reduction to NRI gas production of 0.7 MMcf/d (Working Interest gas of approximately 0.8 MMcf/d). There were 11 gross (1.25 Net) wells shut-in at quarter end. Working interest exit rate for the third quarter was 31.2 MMcf/d.

Auburn System gathered and delivered 14.2 Bcf gross (5.0 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the three months ended September 30, 2021 through the Auburn GGS which represents approximately 70% of maximum throughput as currently configured.

Total revenues of $13.1 million and EBITDA of $6.8 million for the quarter.

Cash at quarter end of $20.6 million ($21.2 million including restricted cash).

Net income before tax of $2.0 million for the quarter. Includes estimated non-cash unrealized losses on derivative contracts in the amount of $2.6 million.

Operating expenses including SG&A was $1.37/Mcfe.

As previously reported, we completed a well under our Meramec appraisal program in Oklahoma in July. The IP30 (Initial 30 day production period) resulted in flowing approximately 640 bbls/d of oil and 7.0 MMcf/d of wet gas prior to stripping the NGLs which are estimated at 77 bbls per MMcf of wet gas, or total liquids production of approximately 1,100 barrels of liquids per day. The well continues to perform above expectations following 120 days of continuous production.

Article content Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, “Natural gas prices in Appalachia have recently doubled from the early summer 2021 period due to a supply demand imbalance resulting in very attractive pricing for the upcoming 21/22 winter season. The lower calendar 2022 forward curve suggests market expectations for a more balanced supply demand condition, albeit at higher prices than in the past few years In Oklahoma, we continue to appraise the results of the Meramec well turned-in-line in July. After three and half months of production, the well continues to outperform the pre-completion type curve expectations in terms of both production-to-date and projections for ultimate recoveries. Assuming conservative spacing assumptions, the company has identified 15 – 25 gross locations depending on incremental well performance as we appraise the acreage position. The Company plans to spud one (.41 net) additional Meramec appraisal well in late November. The performance of these two wells as well as the forward pricing for oil and natural gas liquids will impact the pace of further appraisal and development of the Company’s inventory of condensate rich locations in 2022. At $4.00/Mcf and $65.00/bbl net prices we would expect these wells to provide a payout in 6 – 12 months.

Article content We have generated significant free cash during the first nine month of 2021 with no debt and more than $20 million of cash on the balance sheet. Once our 2022 development capital needs are defined, we will evaluate the appropriate amount of capital to retain in the business.” Financial and Operating Results Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Natural gas revenue $ 9,511,357 $ 3,573,908 $ 20,950,378 $ 11,470,012 Volume (MMcf) 2,753 3,037 7,767 8,622 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 3.46 $ 1.18 $ 2.70 $ 1.33 PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd) 29.4 29.9 29.4 29.9 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 1,551,086 $ 16,798 $ 1,789,974 $ 246,885 Volume (MBO) 29.4 3.4 36.3 11.3 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.76 $ 4.99 $ 49.30 $ 21.93 Gathering system revenue $ 2,038,616 $ 2,219,905 $ 5,891,868 $ 6,800,347 Total Revenues $ 13,101,059 $ 5,810,611 $ 28,632,220 $ 18,517,244

Article content Capital Expenditures Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This capital was mainly related to the completion of one gross (0.50 net to EPSN) in Oklahoma and two gross (0.42 net to EPSN) wells in Marcellus, as well as expenditures for the Auburn Gas Gathering system. Operations During the third quarter of 2021, the operator completed one gross (0.50 net to EPSN) well in Oklahoma that was turned to production in mid July. Third Quarter Results Epsilon generated revenues of $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Realized natural gas prices averaged $3.43/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Marcellus Upstream operations in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the third quarter were $1.7 million.

Article content Auburn System gathered and delivered 14.2 Bcf gross of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 15.0 Bcfe during the second quarter of 2021. Primary gathering volumes increased 4.0% quarter over quarter to 12.6 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 47.7% to 1.6 Bcfe as a result of the normal reduction in natural gas demand during the third quarter. Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $1.4 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $0.3 million, and $0.01 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Epsilon’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $6.8 million as compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Article content About Epsilon Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Article content The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company’s actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Article content Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

Article content The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company’s reserves. Contact Information: 281-670-0002 Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com Special note for news distribution in the United States

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

Article content EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGLs and condensate revenue $ 11,062,443 $ 3,590,706 $ 22,740,352 $ 11,716,897 Gas gathering and compression revenue 2,038,616 2,219,905 5,891,868 6,800,347 Total revenue 13,101,059 5,810,611 28,632,220 18,517,244 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,240,259 2,147,795 5,618,585 6,229,682 Gathering system operating expenses 138,887 43,711 503,381 221,191 Development geological and geophysical expenses 11,583 2,693 34,573 7,595 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 1,846,911 2,769,193 5,175,865 7,761,339 Impairment of proved properties — — — 1,760,000 Bad debt expense — — — 819,000 General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 300,249 239,134 738,789 585,105 Other general and administrative expenses 1,461,703 1,330,604 4,837,164 3,575,445 Total operating costs and expenses 5,999,592 6,533,130 16,908,357 20,959,357 Operating income (loss) 7,101,467 (722,519 ) 11,723,863 (2,442,113 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 11,070 4,724 27,786 39,294 Interest expense (16,962 ) (28,629 ) (66,380 ) (84,952 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts (5,055,130 ) 419,879 (6,417,123 ) 2,055,548 Other (expense) income (907 ) — 756 (2,228 ) Other (expense) income, net (5,061,929 ) 395,974 (6,454,961 ) 2,007,662 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 2,039,538 (326,545 ) 5,268,902 (434,451 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 643,072 (33,762 ) 1,621,894 114,067 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,396,466 $ (292,783 ) $ 3,647,008 $ (548,518 ) Currency translation adjustments (15 ) 2,273 (1,257 ) 8,291 NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,396,451 $ (290,510 ) $ 3,645,751 $ (540,227 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 23,564,288 23,955,619 23,757,895 25,550,194 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 23,772,943 23,955,619 23,871,495 25,550,194

Article content EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,592,298 $ 13,270,913 Accounts receivable 7,475,807 3,917,288 Prepaid income taxes — 89,285 Other current assets 596,789 500,583 Total current assets 28,664,894 17,778,069 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 137,330,623 133,902,723 Unproved properties 21,627,561 21,552,063 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (102,221,255 ) (98,200,111 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 56,736,929 57,254,675 Gathering system 42,418,669 42,202,644 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (33,151,698 ) (32,101,624 ) Total gathering system, net 9,266,971 10,101,020 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 317,886 338,419 Total property and equipment, net 66,959,550 68,331,878 Other assets: Restricted cash 567,734 565,858 Prepaid drilling costs — 379 Total non-current assets 67,527,284 68,898,115 Total assets $ 96,192,178 $ 86,676,184 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 3,176,007 $ 1,195,479 Gathering fees payable 1,622,642 909,768 Royalties payable 1,797,519 1,155,698 Income taxes payable 1,016,153 — Accrued capital expenditures 37,650 139,766 Other accrued liabilities 940,462 1,002,935 Fair value of derivatives 3,928,421 — Asset retirement obligations 109,671 106,734 Total current liabilities 12,628,525 4,510,380 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 3,085,605 3,043,509 Deferred income taxes 9,451,246 10,102,852 Total non-current liabilities 12,536,851 13,146,361 Total liabilities 25,165,376 17,656,741 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Shareholders’ equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 24,006,633 issued and 23,481,018 outstanding at September 30, 2021, and 23,985,799 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. 131,730,401 131,730,401 Treasury shares, 525,615 at September 30, 2021 (2,377,181 ) — Additional paid-in capital 8,617,908 7,879,119 Accumulated deficit (76,763,716 ) (80,410,724 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,819,390 9,820,647 Total shareholders’ equity 71,026,802 69,019,443 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 96,192,178 $ 86,676,184

Article content EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,647,008 $ (548,518 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 5,175,865 7,761,339 Impairment of proved properties — 1,760,000 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 6,417,123 (2,055,548 ) Bad debt expense — 819,000 Settlement of derivative contracts (2,488,702 ) 4,035,092 Stock-based compensation expense 738,789 585,105 Deferred income tax benefit (651,606 ) (200,418 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,558,519 ) (174,119 ) Prepaid income taxes and other current assets (6,920 ) (527,694 ) Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities 3,237,559 639,224 Income taxes payable 1,016,153 — Net cash provided by operating activities 13,526,750 12,093,463 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (140,498 ) (401,034 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (3,479,386 ) (4,238,580 ) Additions to gathering system properties (199,801 ) (436,111 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (5,745 ) (415,674 ) Prepaid drilling costs 379 (217 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,825,051 ) (5,491,616 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares (2,377,181 ) (9,078,522 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,377,181 ) (9,078,522 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,257 ) 8,291 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,323,261 (2,468,384 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,836,771 14,613,711 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,160,032 $ 12,145,327 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 1,164,025 $ 760,000 Interest paid $ 78,980 $ 84,952 Non-cash investing activities: Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (65,000 ) $ — Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (18,150 ) $ (1,926,910 ) Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,225 $ 30,906 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ (33,336 ) $ 7,487

Article content EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,396,466 $ (292,783 ) $ 3,647,008 $ (548,518 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 5,892 23,905 38,594 45,658 Income tax expense 643,072 (33,762 ) 1,621,894 114,067 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 1,846,911 2,769,193 5,175,865 7,761,339 Impairment expense — — — 1,760,000 Stock based compensation expense 300,249 239,134 738,789 585,105 Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement 2,593,888 1,237,444 3,928,421 1,979,544 Foreign currency translation loss 907 — 1,518 2,228 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,787,384 $ 3,943,131 $ 15,152,089 $ 11,699,423

Article content Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a “normalized” or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Article content EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,489,631 $ 3,791,378 $ 13,523,267 $ 12,093,463 Less: Net cash used in investing activities (Capital Expenditures) (2,108,750 ) (1,366,451 ) (3,821,568 ) (5,491,616 ) Free cash flow $ 3,380,881 $ 2,424,927 $ 9,701,699 $ 6,601,847 Epsilon defines Free cash flow (“FCF”) as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, or amounts spent to buys back shares. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

