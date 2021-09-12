Epic Games says it is appealing ruling in Apple case By Reuters

(Reuters) – “Fortnite” game maker Epic Games said on Sunday it was appealing a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision. [L4N2QC2ZR]

The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. But the ruling favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems.

Epic had said it would continue it legal fight.

