EOS Falls 17% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

EOS Falls 17% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.7166 by 05:50 (09:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 16.97% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.5012B, or 0.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.4266 to $4.9623 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.46%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.6139B or 1.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.3261 to $6.4142 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.47% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,179.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.19% on the day.

was trading at $3,371.79 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.21%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $866.2756B or 42.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $394.3389B or 19.34% of the total cryptocurrency market value.