EOS Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com

EOS Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $4.2464 by 18:50 (22:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 13.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.1131B, or 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.0969 to $4.9200 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.41%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.2526B or 1.56% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.0969 to $5.5087 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.52% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,550.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.44% on the day.

was trading at $3,009.52 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $825.4495B or 42.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $358.6796B or 18.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.