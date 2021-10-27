EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.3760 by 04:02 (08:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.3572B, or 0.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.3760 to $4.7714 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.17%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.0759B or 0.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.3760 to $5.0838 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 80.96% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,037.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.44% on the day.

was trading at $4,083.66 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,130.7834B or 44.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $489.1734B or 19.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.